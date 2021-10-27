 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Auction Calendar - October 29, 2021

Livestock Auction Calendar - October 29, 2021

Livestock calendar photo fall

OCTOBER

29            Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

29            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

29            Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE

30            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction & Video Auction, Ericson, NE

30            Huwa Cattle, 200 Head Female Sale & 150 Embryos, Roggen, CO

NOVEMBER

1              Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., Female Sale & Select Female Sale, Courtland, KS

1              West Point Livestock, All Class Feeders, West Point, NE

2              Columbus Sales Pavilion, 2500 Montana Calves Sale, Columbus, NE

2              Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE

2              Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, IA

2              Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD

3              Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE

3              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided & All Breeds Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

3              Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

3              Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE

4              Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE

4              Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

4              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

5              Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

5              Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA

5              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

5              LaCrosse Livestock Market, Annual Red Angus Influence Sale, LaCrosse, KS

5              Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE

4              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE

6              Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

6              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6              Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND

8              Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

 

9              Big Iron Auctions, JH Kime & Sons Cattle Inc., Unreserved Online Angus & Angus/Hereford Cross 10 Year Old Bred Cows Auction

9              Big Iron Auctions, Lonnie Dallegge Unreserved Online Pairs & Heifers Auction

11            Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Fall Female & Bull Production Sale, Leola, SD

11            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE

12-13       Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE

13            Ludvigson Stock Farms, Fall Herdbuilder Bull Sale, Shepherd, MT

14            Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News