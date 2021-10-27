Livestock Auction Calendar - October 29, 2021

OCTOBER
29 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
30 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction & Video Auction, Ericson, NE
30 Huwa Cattle, 200 Head Female Sale & 150 Embryos, Roggen, CO
NOVEMBER
1 Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., Female Sale & Select Female Sale, Courtland, KS
1 West Point Livestock, All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
2 Columbus Sales Pavilion, 2500 Montana Calves Sale, Columbus, NE
2 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE
2 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, IA
2 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD
3 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided & All Breeds Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
3 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
4 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
4 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
5 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
5 LaCrosse Livestock Market, Annual Red Angus Influence Sale, LaCrosse, KS
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
6 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND
8 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
9 Big Iron Auctions, JH Kime & Sons Cattle Inc., Unreserved Online Angus & Angus/Hereford Cross 10 Year Old Bred Cows Auction
9 Big Iron Auctions, Lonnie Dallegge Unreserved Online Pairs & Heifers Auction
11 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Fall Female & Bull Production Sale, Leola, SD
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE
12-13 Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE
13 Ludvigson Stock Farms, Fall Herdbuilder Bull Sale, Shepherd, MT
14 Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND