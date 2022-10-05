Livestock Auction Calendar - October 7, 2022

OCTOBER
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Valentine Livestock, Annual Special Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
11 Atkinson Livestock, BBQ Auction, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE
11 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special & Anniversary Sale, North Platte, NE
11 Opp Angus, Complete Dispersal, Dickinson, ND
11 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, NE
12 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
12 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Sppecial Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
13 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
13 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Fullerton, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Fall Pair & Exposed Cow & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction Auction, Atkinson, NE
18 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
26 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE