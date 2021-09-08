Livestock Auction Calendar - September 10, 2021

SEPTEMBER
10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Ogallala, NE
14 Creighton Livestock, Annual BBQ Auction, Creighton, NE
14 North Platte Stockyards, Calf & Yearling Special, North Platte, NE
14 Ogallala Livestock, Haythorn Land & Cattle, Ogallala, NE
14 Pender Livestock, Sale, Pender, NE
14 Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
15 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
15 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
16 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
16 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
16 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 23rd Annual Central Nebraska Ranch & Production Horse Sale, Broken Bow, NE
21 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE