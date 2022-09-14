Livestock Auction Calendar - September 16, 2022

SEPTEMBER
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
20 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Pender, NE
21 Bassett Livestock, Special Yearling & Fall Calves Auction, Bassett, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
22 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
27 Creighton Livestock, Regular Auction, Creighton, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
29 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
OCTOBER
1 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
5 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
6 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Valentine Livestock, Annual Special Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE