Livestock Auction Calendar - September 16, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

SEPTEMBER

16  Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

16  Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

16  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

17  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

20  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

20  Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Pender, NE

21  Bassett Livestock, Special Yearling & Fall Calves Auction, Bassett, NE

21  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

22  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

22  Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

22  Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

22  Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

23  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

23  Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

23  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

27  Creighton Livestock, Regular Auction, Creighton, NE

27  North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE

28  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

29  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

29  Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

30  Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

30  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

OCTOBER

1    Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

5    Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

6    Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

7    Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

7    Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

10  Valentine Livestock, Annual Special Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE

12  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

13  Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

19  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

20  Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

26  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

