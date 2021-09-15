 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - September 17, 2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

SEPTEMBER

17            Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE

17            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

18            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

19            23rd Annual Central Nebraska Ranch & Production Horse Sale, Broken Bow, NE

21            Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, IA

21            Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE

22            Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

22            Huss Livestock, Special Calf, Feeder & Bred Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

22            Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

23            Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

23            Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

23            Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Pair & Spring Bred Female Sale, Valentine, NE

23            West Point Livestock, Weekly/All Class Feeders Auction, West Point, NE

24            Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

24            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA

24            Ft. Pierre Livestock, 73rd Anniversary Sale, Free BBQ, Big Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

25            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Early Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

OCTOBER

1              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

