Livestock Auction Calendar - September 2, 2022

SEPTEMBER
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
7 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
7 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves, Yearlings & Bred Heifers Auction, Bassett, NE
7 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
8 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
8 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
8 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
9 Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight/Feeder Sale, Fullerton, NE
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE