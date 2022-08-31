 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - September 2, 2022

SEPTEMBER

2    Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

2    Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6    North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

7    Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE

7    Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves, Yearlings & Bred Heifers Auction, Bassett, NE

7    Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE

8    Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

8    Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

8    Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

8    Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

9    Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

9    Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

9    Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight/Feeder Sale, Fullerton, NE

14  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

15  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

16  Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

16  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

17  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

20  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

21  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

22  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

23  Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

27  North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE

28  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

