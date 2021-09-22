Livestock Auction Calendar - September 24, 2021

SEPTEMBER
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 73rd Anniversary Sale, Free BBQ, Big Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Early Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Elgin Livestock, Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
28 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE
28 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE
28 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
30 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
30 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
30 Valentine Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
OCTOBER
1 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
1 Fullerton Livestock, Off the Grass Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Fall Calves/Yearlings, Spring Calves, Ericson, NE
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
7 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus and Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE
8 Sitz Angus, Elite Female Sale, Dillon, MT
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
14 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring BWF (F-1) and Angus Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
25 J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT
28 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
NOVEMBER
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE