Livestock Auction Calendar - September 24, 2021

SEPTEMBER

24            Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

24            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA

24            Ft. Pierre Livestock, 73rd Anniversary Sale, Free BBQ, Big Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

25            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Early Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

27            Elgin Livestock, Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE

28            Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE

28            Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE

28            Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD

30            Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

30            Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

30            Valentine Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

OCTOBER

1              Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

1              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

1              Fullerton Livestock, Off the Grass Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

1              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

2              Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Fall Calves/Yearlings, Spring Calves, Ericson, NE

6              Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

7              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus and Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE

8              Sitz Angus, Elite Female Sale, Dillon, MT

11            Valentine Livestock, Special Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE

14            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring BWF (F-1) and Angus Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE

21            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE

25            J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT

28            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE

NOVEMBER

4              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE

11            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE

