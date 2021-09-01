 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - September 3, 2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

SEPTEMBER

3              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

4              Bar CK Cattle Co, Midwest Female Sale, Louisburg, KS

6              Shamrock Livestock, Labor Day BBQ Sale, O’Neill, NE

7              Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Bred Cow Auction, Atkinson, NE

7              Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs, Dunlap, IA

8              Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

8              Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE

8              Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

8              Poss Angus, Annual Female Sale, Scotia, NE

9              Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE

10            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA

10            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

10            Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

14            Pender Livestock, Sale, Pender, NE

19            23rd Annual Central Nebraska Ranch & Production Horse Sale, Broken Bow, NE

21            Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE

22            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

