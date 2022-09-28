Livestock Auction Calendar - September 30, 2022

SEPTEMBER
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
30 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 74th Anniversary Sale, Big Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
OCTOBER
1 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Early Bird Bred Cow & Heifer, Fall Pair, Exposed Cow & Weigh up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
4 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE
4 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
4 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, SD
5 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
5 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
6 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Valentine Livestock, Annual Special Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
11 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special & Anniversary Sale, North Platte, NE
11 Opp Angus, Complete Dispersal, Dickinson, ND
12 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE