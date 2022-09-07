Livestock Auction Calendar - September 9, 2022

SEPTEMBER
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
9 Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight/Feeder Sale, Fullerton, NE
13 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Ogallala, NE
13 Creighton Livestock, Annual BBQ Sale, Creighton, NE
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
15 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
15 West Point Livestock, Weekly/All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
People are also reading…
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Creighton Livestock, Regular Auction, Creighton, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
OCTOBER
1 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE