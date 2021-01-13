 Skip to main content
Livestock Calendar 1/15/21

JANUARY

15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.

15 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

15 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

15 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

15 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, Neb.

16 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.

16 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, Neb.

16 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.17A

18 Denison Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Denison, Iowa14A

18 Elgin Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Elgin, Neb.19A

18 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.16A

19 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.15A

19 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, Neb.15A

19 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.18A

19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.

19 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.17A

19 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale & Regular Cattle Sale,

Philip, SD19A

19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.

20 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.14A

20 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.

20 BigIron Cattle Sale/Blue River Cattle, LLC & Nathan Mills

20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.16A

20 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weaned Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.19A

21 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bryce Niss estate Bred Cow Special, Beatrice, Neb.14A

21 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.14A

21 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.15A

21 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa16A

21 Ogallala Livestock, 63rd Annual Stockshow Sale Series/Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.19A

21 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale Along with Diamond Lazy J Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.18A

22 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction,

Burwell, Neb.14A

22 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa18A

22 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale,

Ft Pierre, SD15A

22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.17A

22 Wahoo Livestock, Special Bred Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.19A

23 Albion Livestock, Seier Red Angus Dispersion, Bred Heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.14A

23 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.18A

23 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale,

Ft Pierre, SD15A

23 Melcher Herefords, Annual Open House Bull Sale, Page, Neb.8A

25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.6A

25 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull & Female Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.

25 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.16A

25 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.19A

27 Bear Mountain, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.

27 BigIron Cattle Sale/Monte Rainforth & Travis Reich/Krohn Farms20A

28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.1A

28 Key Ranch, Annual Angus Production Sale, Miller, Neb.3A

30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.4A

31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.4A

FEBRUARY

1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.

1 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 48th Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.13A

2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.3A

3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.

4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.

4 Barstow Angus Ranch, 30th Annual Rock Solid Bull Sale, Springview, Neb.12A

5 Poss Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Scotia, Neb.8A

6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.

8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.9A

10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.7A

10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.2A

11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.

12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.

2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales5A

15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.

20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.

27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.

27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.

MARCH

2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.

2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.

6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah

6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas

APRIL

13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

