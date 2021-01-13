Livestock Calendar 1/15/21

JANUARY
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
15 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
15 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
15 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, Neb.
16 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
16 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, Neb.
16 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.17A
18 Denison Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Denison, Iowa14A
18 Elgin Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Elgin, Neb.19A
18 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.16A
19 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.15A
19 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, Neb.15A
19 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.18A
19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
19 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.17A
19 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale & Regular Cattle Sale,
Philip, SD19A
19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
20 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.14A
20 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
20 BigIron Cattle Sale/Blue River Cattle, LLC & Nathan Mills
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.16A
20 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weaned Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.19A
21 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bryce Niss estate Bred Cow Special, Beatrice, Neb.14A
21 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.14A
21 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.15A
21 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa16A
21 Ogallala Livestock, 63rd Annual Stockshow Sale Series/Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.19A
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale Along with Diamond Lazy J Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.18A
22 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction,
Burwell, Neb.14A
22 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa18A
22 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale,
Ft Pierre, SD15A
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.17A
22 Wahoo Livestock, Special Bred Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.19A
23 Albion Livestock, Seier Red Angus Dispersion, Bred Heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.14A
23 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.18A
23 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale,
Ft Pierre, SD15A
23 Melcher Herefords, Annual Open House Bull Sale, Page, Neb.8A
25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.6A
25 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull & Female Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
25 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.16A
25 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.19A
27 Bear Mountain, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.
27 BigIron Cattle Sale/Monte Rainforth & Travis Reich/Krohn Farms20A
28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.1A
28 Key Ranch, Annual Angus Production Sale, Miller, Neb.3A
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.4A
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.4A
FEBRUARY
1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
1 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 48th Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.13A
2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.3A
3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.
4 Barstow Angus Ranch, 30th Annual Rock Solid Bull Sale, Springview, Neb.12A
5 Poss Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Scotia, Neb.8A
6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.9A
10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.7A
10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.2A
11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales5A
15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
MARCH
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.