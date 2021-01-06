Livestock Calendar 1/8/21

January
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
8 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
9 Albion Livestock, Bred heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Up Sale, Albion, Neb.
9 Bassett Livestock, Orton Ranch Red Angus Bull & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, Neb.
9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.
9 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
9 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
11 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa21
11 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.19
11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
11 West Point Livestock, Pre-Condition Feeders, West Point, Neb.22
12 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.19
12 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale & Regular Cattle Sale,
Philip, SD21
12 Wahoo Livestock, Special Precondition & Weaned Cattle Auction,
Wahoo, Neb.22
13 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.20
13 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.22
13 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa20
13 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.22
13 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weighup Cow & Bull Sale, Special Bred Cow Sale, Rushville, Neb.
14 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.19
14 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.23
14 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa21
14 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.23
14 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale w/Replacement Heifers,
Valentine, Neb.23
14 West Point Livestock, Feeders & Breds Auction, West Point, Neb.22
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.20
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Calves, Burwell, Neb.19
15 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa20
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale,
Ft Pierre, SD21
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.19
15 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, Neb.23
16 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.21
16 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale,
Ft. Pierre, Neb.21
19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.20
19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.14
20 BigIron Cattle Sale/Blue River Cattle, LLC & Nathan Mills
23 Melcher Herefords, Annual Open House Bull Sale, Page, Neb.18
25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.
27 Bear Mountain, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.17
28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.13
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.14
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
1 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 48th Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.15
2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.
3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.16
4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.15
4 Barstow Angus Ranch, 30th Annual Rock Solid Bull Sale, Springview, Neb.
6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.
10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
MARCH
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb