Livestock Calendar 12/18/20

DECEMBER
18 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
18 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
18 Wahoo Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
19 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.
19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
21 Elgin Livestock, Bred Stock/Calf Auction & Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, Neb.20
21 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
21 West Point Livestock Auction, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.22
23 Bassett Livestock, Holiday Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Bassett, Neb.
22 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.22
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.21
28 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, Neb.22
29/30 Burwell Livestock, Annual Holiday Cow Classic: America’s Premier Bred Female Sale, Burwell, Neb.22
29 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Holiday Tuesday Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.21
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.21
2021 JANUARY
9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.
19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.
MARCH
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.