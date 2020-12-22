 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Calendar 12/25/20

Livestock Calendar 12/25/20

Livestock calendar photo winter

DECEMBER

28 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

28 Shamrock Livestock, Bred Cow/Heifer/Pair Sale, O’Neill, Neb.23

29/30 Burwell Livestock, Annual Holiday Cow Classic: America’s Premier Bred Female Sale, Burwell, Neb.23

29 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Holiday Tuesday Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.

29 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Cows, Creighton, Neb.22

29 Dunlap Livestock, Special Year End Calf/Yrlg, Bred Female/Pairs Auction, Dunlap, Iowa21

29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.

30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.21

31 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.21

31 West Point Livestock, End of Year Bred Cow Special, West Point, Neb.21

JANUARY

1 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa21

1 Wahoo Livestock, Special New Year’s Day Bred Heifer & Bred Cow Sale, Wahoo, Neb.23

2 Dunlap Livestock, Western Exposure “Volume V111” Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa21

4 West Point Livestock, Pre-Condition Feeders, West Point, Neb.22

5 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Lexington, Neb.

7 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bred Cow & Heifer Special, Beatrice, Neb,23

7 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.23

9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.

19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.

25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.

28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.

30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.

31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.

FEBRUARY

1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.

MARCH

6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah

6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

APRIL

13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A landowner’s journey to using prescribed fire
Livestock

A landowner’s journey to using prescribed fire

With the goal of controlling eastern red cedar on his rangeland, Jim Jenkins is looking forward to holding his first controlled burn next spring. “I can’t wait,” he said. “I don’t drink, but I might consider having some champagne or something.”

+6
High stakes juggling in cattle country
Livestock

High stakes juggling in cattle country

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

For the cattle jugglers of Gordon, Nebraska, the competition is fierce — but so is the love. At Krebs Ranch, settled on the grassy dunes of the Nebraska Sandhills, three generations of Krebs work side-by-side in a sea of Angus, Hereford, Charolais and Simmentals.

Address mycotoxin risks from 2020 corn silage
Livestock

Address mycotoxin risks from 2020 corn silage

This year, producers endured multiple challenges during the corn growing and harvesting seasonand they find themselves feeding out newly fermented corn silage while worrying about exposing their herd to higher-than-average levels of molds or mycotoxins.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News