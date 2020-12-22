Livestock Calendar 12/25/20

DECEMBER
28 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
28 Shamrock Livestock, Bred Cow/Heifer/Pair Sale, O’Neill, Neb.23
29/30 Burwell Livestock, Annual Holiday Cow Classic: America’s Premier Bred Female Sale, Burwell, Neb.23
29 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Holiday Tuesday Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
29 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Cows, Creighton, Neb.22
29 Dunlap Livestock, Special Year End Calf/Yrlg, Bred Female/Pairs Auction, Dunlap, Iowa21
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.21
31 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.21
31 West Point Livestock, End of Year Bred Cow Special, West Point, Neb.21
JANUARY
1 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa21
1 Wahoo Livestock, Special New Year’s Day Bred Heifer & Bred Cow Sale, Wahoo, Neb.23
2 Dunlap Livestock, Western Exposure “Volume V111” Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa21
4 West Point Livestock, Pre-Condition Feeders, West Point, Neb.22
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Lexington, Neb.
7 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bred Cow & Heifer Special, Beatrice, Neb,23
7 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.23
9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.
19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.
28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
MARCH
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.