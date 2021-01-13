Livestock producers eligible for drought disaster assistance

Nebraska U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Nancy Johner reminds livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due to drought in 2020 of the availability of the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP). The deadline to apply for LFP for 2020 losses is Feb. 1.
“Prolonged drought conditions during the grazing season triggered this livestock disaster assistance program in several areas of the state,” Johner said. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to call their county FSA office to schedule an appointment to apply for the program.”
For the 2020 LFP program year, 27 counties in Nebraska have met drought ratings that trigger eligibility for livestock disaster assistance. For losses due to drought, qualifying drought ratings are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor. The program is available in these counties: Banner, Box Butte, Burt, Cheyenne, Colfax, Cuming, Dawes, Deuel, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Garden, Hitchcock, Keith, Kimball, Madison, Morrill, Perkins, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux, Stanton, Thurston, Washington and Wayne.
LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned land, leased land where the producer has a risk in the grazing or fire on federally managed land.
Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period. Several factors are considered regarding producer eligibility, including that a producer must have risk in the eligible livestock and risk in the eligible grazing lands.
Livestock producers are encouraged to contact FSA with questions regarding specific program eligibility requirements. Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and provide required supporting documentation before program benefits can be determined and issued.
Visit farmers.gov/recover to learn more about LFP and other FSA disaster assistance programs or contact your FSA county office. To locate your nearest FSA county office, visit farmers.gov and click on the Service Center locator.