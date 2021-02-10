Livestock Sale Calendar - 2/12/2021

FEBRUARY
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
12 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
12 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, Neb.
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
13 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales
13 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
14 Bruhn Cattle, Sweetheart Bull Sale, SC Online Sales
15 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, Neb.
15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
16 Cedar Top Ranch, Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
16 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows Sale, Creighton, Neb.
16 Bar JZ, 72nd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
16 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
16 Pender Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Pender, Neb.
16 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Bred Heifer Sale, Regular Cattle Sale & Stout Charolais & Open Consignment Horse Sale, Philip, SD
17 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
17 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
17 Ostrand Angus, 20th Annual Production Sale, Ansley, Neb.
18 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
18 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
18 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Pre-Conditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
18 Mogck & Sons Angus, 38th Annual Production Sale, Olivet, SD
18 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
18 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, Neb.
18 Wetovick Red Angus Bull Sale
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
19 Wahoo Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Bred Heifer & Weekly Hay & Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
20 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
20 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
20 Leader Angus Farm, 49th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, Neb.
21 Bruning Farms, Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
21 Trauernicht Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
21 Miller Angus, 14th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
22 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
23 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
23 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
24 Hunt Angus, Annual Production Sale, Merna, Neb.
27 Ravenscroft Red Angus, Annual Sale with guests Bowlin Cattle Co, Valentine, Neb.
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
28 Carlson Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
MARCH
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
4 J 6 Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
4 ZWT Pasture View, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Gateway Genetics, Annual Spring Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Pierce, Neb.
7 Bredemeier Angus Farms, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Falls City, Neb.
11 Jagels Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Mankato, KS
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
14 Boyer Limousin, Annual Bull Sale, Liberty, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
21 Hueftler Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
25 Dethlefs/Treffer Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
APRIL
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.