Livestock Sale Calendar - 2/19/2021

FEBRUARY
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
19 Wahoo Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Bred Heifer & Weekly Hay & Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
20 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
20 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
20 Leader Angus Farm, 49th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, Neb.
21 Bruning Farms, Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
21 Trauernicht Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
21 Miller Angus, 14th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
22 Elgin Livestock, Bred Heifer/Bred Cow Dispersion Auction, Elgin, Neb.
22 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
22 West Point Auction, Pre-Condition Feeders Sale, West Point, Neb.
23 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding & Engelhaupt & Landmark Angus Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
23 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Frese Angus & Hereford Bull sale w/Special Bred Heifer/Cow Sale, Columbus, Neb.
23 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calve Sale, Creighton, Neb.
23 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
23 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
23 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.
23 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale Feat. Bangs Vacc Heifers & Reg Cattle Sale & Deep Creek Angus, Philip, SD
24 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
24 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
24 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
24 Hunt Angus, Annual Production Sale, Merna, Neb.
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
24 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Bred Heifer Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
25 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
25 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
25 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa PreConditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
25 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
25 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Burwell, Neb.
26 Calvo Family Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer sale, Ft Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
26 Wahoo Livestock, Special All-Class Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
27 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
27 Ravenscroft Red Angus, Annual Sale with guests Bowlin Cattle Co, Valentine, Neb.
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
28 Carlson Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Squeakin’ By-LK Farms, 5th Annual Production Sale, Shubert, Neb.
MARCH
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
4 J 6 Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
4 ZWT Pasture View, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Gateway Genetics, Annual Spring Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Pierce, Neb.
7 Bredemeier Angus Farms, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Falls City, Neb.
11 Jagels Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Mankato, KS
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
14 Boyer Limousin, Annual Bull Sale, Liberty, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
20 Gardells Lazy Four, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
21 Hueftler Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
25 Dethlefs/Treffer Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
APRIL
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.