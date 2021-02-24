Livestock Sale Calendar - 2/26/2021

FEBRUARY
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Burwell, Neb.
26 Calvo Family Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer sale, Ft Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
26 Wahoo Livestock, Special All-Class Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
27 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
27 Ravenscroft Red Angus, Annual Sale with guests Bowlin Cattle Co, Valentine, Neb.
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
28 Carlson Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Squeakin’ By-LK Farms, 5th Annual Production Sale, Shubert, Neb.
MARCH
1 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls Auction, Elgin, Neb.
2 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows Sale, Creighton, Neb.
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
2 Pender Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Bred Cow Sale, Pender, Neb.
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
3 Bassett Livestock, Hall Ranch Black Angus Bulls Auction & Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, Neb.
3 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
4 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
4 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders Auction, Columbus, Neb.
4 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa PreConditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
4 J 6 Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
4 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female Along w/Pasture View Angus & ZWT Angus Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
4 ZWT Pasture View, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
5 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
5 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
5 Wahoo Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale w/Regular Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
6 Crow Timber Charolais Bull Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
6 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
6 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
6 Knop Angus Farm Cow & Bull Dispersion, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Gateway Genetics, Annual Spring Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Pierce, Neb.
7 Bredemeier Angus Farms, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Falls City, Neb.
11 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Cow-Calf Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
11 Jagels Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Mankato, KS
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
14 Boyer Limousin, Annual Bull Sale, Liberty, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 Woodbury Farms, 10th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Overbrook, Kansas
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
20 T & S Strnad Charolais, 6th Annual Sale, Formosa, Kansas
20 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, Neb.
20 Gardells Lazy Four, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
21 Hueftler Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
25 Dethlefs/Treffer Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
APRIL
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.