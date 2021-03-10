Livestock Sale Calendar - 3/12/2021

MARCH
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Produc-tion Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auc-tion, Burwell, Neb.
12 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auc-tion, Dunlap, Iowa
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
12 Hueftle Red Angus, 18th Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
13 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
13 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
14 Boyer Limousin, Annual Bull Sale, Liberty, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
15 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer, Cow & Pair Auction, Kearney, Neb.
15 Shamrock Livestock, All Breeds Re-placement Heifer & Bred Heifer Sale, O’Neill, Neb.
15 Wahoo Livestock, Hay, Hog, Sheep & Goat Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
16 Bartels Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Riverton, Neb.
16 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
17 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
17 Woodbury Farms, 10th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Overbrook, Kansas
17 Wagonhammer Ranches, Annual Angus & Charolais Production Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
18 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
18 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Regular Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
18 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondi-tion Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, Neb.
19 Wahoo Livestock, Special Breeding Bull, Pair & Bred Cow Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
19 Zeisler Charolais, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Butte, Neb.
20 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Apprecia-tion Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
20 T & S Strnad Charolais, 6th Annual Sale, For-mosa, Kansas
20 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, Neb.
20 Gardells Lazy Four, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
20 Schawang Cattle Co, 24th Annual Best of all Worlds Sale, David City, Neb.
21 Gonsior Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
22 Pfaff Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Fairfax, SD
23 Franzen Angus & Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
23 Lodoen Cattle Co, 45th Annual Production Sale, Mandan, ND
24 York Creek Angus, 10th Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
25 Dethlefs/Treffer Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
28 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch Annual Sale, Albion, Neb.
28 Mlnarik Cattle, 6th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Clearwater, Neb.
29 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Yearling Angus Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
APRIL
1 A & B Cattle, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mul-len, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
14 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Laurel, Neb.