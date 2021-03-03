Livestock Sale Calendar - 3/5/2021

MARCH
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
5 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
5 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
5 Wahoo Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale w/Regular Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
6 Crow Timber Charolais Bull Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
6 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
6 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
6 Knop Angus Farm Cow & Bull Dispersion, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Gateway Genetics, Annual Spring Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Pierce, Neb.
7 Bredemeier Angus Farms, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Falls City, Neb.
8 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Auction, West Point, Neb.
9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
9 Creighton Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
9 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale Feat. Bangs Vaccinated Heifers & Regular Cattle Sale, Trask & Peterson Angus, Philip, SD
10 Albion Livestock, Breeding Bulls, Bred Cows, Feeders & Weighup Sale, Albion, Neb.
10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pairs & Janssen Farms Simmental Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
10 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
11 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Cow-Calf Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
11 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
11 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Regular Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
11 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
11 Jagels Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Mankato, KS
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.
11 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Breds/Stan Leaders Angus Bulls & Replacement Heifers, West Point, Neb.
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
12 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
12 Hueftle Red Angus, 18th Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
13 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
13 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
14 Boyer Limousin, Annual Bull Sale, Liberty, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
15 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer, Cow & Pair Auction, Kearney, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 Woodbury Farms, 10th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Overbrook, Kansas
17 Wagonhammer Ranches, Annual Angus & Charolais Production Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
19 Zeisler Charolais, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Butte, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
20 T & S Strnad Charolais, 6th Annual Sale, Formosa, Kansas
20 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, Neb.
20 Gardells Lazy Four, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
20 Schawang Cattle Co, 24th Annual Best of all Worlds Sale, David City, Neb.
21 Gonsior Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
22 Pfaff Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Fairfax, SD
23 Lodoen Cattle Co, 45th Annual Production Sale, Mandan, ND
25 Dethlefs/Treffer Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
28 Mlnarik Cattle, 6th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Clearwater, Neb.
29 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Yearling Angus Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
APRIL
1 A & B Cattle, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.