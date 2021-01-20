Livestock Sale Calendar 1/22/21

JANUARY
22 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, Neb.
22 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
22 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
22 Wahoo Livestock, Special Bred Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
23 Albion Livestock, Seier Red Angus Dispersion, Bred Heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.
23 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
23 Melcher Herefords, Annual Open House Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.
25 Elgin Livestock, Feeder/Weigh Cow & Bull Sale, Elgin, Neb.
25 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
25 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
25 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.
26 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
26 Creighton Livestock, Cow-Calf Paris, Bred Heifers, Bred Cows, Creighton, Neb.
26 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Bred Heifer & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
27 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
27 Bear Mountain, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.16A
27 BigIron Cattle Sale/Monte Rainforth & Travis Reich/Krohn Farms
27 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
28 Broke Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
28 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
28 Key Ranch, Annual Angus Production Sale, Miller, Neb.6A
28 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
28 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale w/Replacement Heifers, Valentine, Neb.
28 West Point Livestock, Weekly Auction/Special Breds, West Point, Neb.
29 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
29 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
29 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
29 Wahoo Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
30 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
30 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.15A
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.11A
FEBRUARY
1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.12A
1 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 48th Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.17A
1 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull & Female Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.8A
1 Nagel Cattle, 27th Annual Performance Plus Sale, Springfield, SD
2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.
2 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.16A
3 Bartos Frederick Angus, Annual Yearling & Fall Bull Sale, Verdigre, Neb.12A
4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.14A
4 Barstow Angus Ranch, 30th Annual Rock Solid Bull Sale, Springview, Neb.
5 Poss Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Scotia, Neb.
6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
6 Blue River Gang, Annual Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.1A
6 Upstream Ranch, Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.10A
8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.
9 Werning Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Emory, SD
9 Petersek’s Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, SD4A
10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
11 Felt Farms, Annual Bull Sale, West Point, Neb10A
12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.5A
2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales
15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
16 Cedar Top Ranch, Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
16 Bar JZ, 72nd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
18 Mogck & Sons Angus, 38th Annual Production Sale, Olivet, SD
20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
20 Leader Angus Farm, 49th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, Neb.
23 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
MARCH
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.