Livestock Sale Calendar 1/29/2021

JANUARY
29 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
29 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
29 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
29 Wahoo Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
30 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
30 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Elgin Livestock, Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Elgin, Neb.
1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
1 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 48th Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
1 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull & Female Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
1 Nagel Cattle, 27th Annual Performance Plus Sale, Springfield, SD
2 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.
2 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves Sale, Creighton, Neb.
2 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
2 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
2 Schultz Farms, Production Sale, Cairo, Neb.
3 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
3 Bassett Livestock, RJ Cline Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
3 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
3 Bartos Frederick Angus, Annual Yearling & Fall Bull Sale, Verdigre, Neb.
4 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bred Cow & Heifer Special, Beatrice, Neb.
4 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
4 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
4 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.
4 Barstow Angus Ranch, 30th Annual Rock Solid Bull Sale, Springview, Neb.
4 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale w/Replacement Heifers, Valentine, Neb.
5 Burwell Livestock, Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Bull Sale Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, Neb.
5 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
5 Poss Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Scotia, Neb.
6 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
6 Blue River Gang, Annual Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.
6 Upstream Ranch, Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.
8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction w/Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, Neb.
9 Werning Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Emory, SD
9 Petersek’s Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, SD
10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
10 Sheridan Livestock, Weighup Cow & Bulls Sale, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.
11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
11 Felt Farms, Annual Bull Sale, West Point, Neb.
12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales
15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
16 Cedar Top Ranch, Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
16 Bar JZ, 72nd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
17 Ostrand Angus, 20th Annual Production Sale, Ansley, Neb.
18 Mogck & Sons Angus, 38th Annual Production Sale, Olivet, SD
20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
20 Leader Angus Farm, 49th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, Neb.
21 Bruning Farms, Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
23 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
28 Carlson Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
MARCH
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
APRIL
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.