Livestock Sale Calendar 2/5/2021

Livestock calendar photo winter

FEBRUARY

5 Burwell Livestock, Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Bull Sale Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, Neb.

5 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

5 Poss Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Scotia, Neb.

6 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.

6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.

6 Blue River Gang, Annual Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.

6 Upstream Ranch, Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.

8 Elgin Livestock, Breeding Heifer & Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, Neb.18A

8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.

8 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.15A

9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.15A

9 Creighton Livestock, Replacement Heifers/Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.17A

9 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction w/Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, Neb.19A

9 Pender Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Pender, Neb.18A

9 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale Feat. Bangs Vaccinated Heifers & Reg Cattle Sale & Cheyenne Charolais, Philip, SD19A

9 Werning Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Emory, SD

9 Petersek’s Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, SD

9 Wahoo Livestock, Special Pre-Conditioned & Weaned Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.

10 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Up Sale, Albion, Neb.16A

10 Bassett Livestock, Bob Huffman Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer, Bassett, Neb.17A

10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa16A

10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.16A

10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.4A

10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.

10 Sheridan Livestock, Weighup Cow & Bulls Sale, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.

11 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.15A

11 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.19A

11 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa15A

11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.

11 Felt Farms, Annual Bull Sale, West Point, Neb.9A

11 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, Neb.17A

12 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.15A

12 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa12A

12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.

12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale,

Ft Pierre, SD17A

12 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.19A

12 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, Neb.18A

13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.18A

13 Ft Pierre Livestock, special Bred Cow & Heither & Weighup Sale,

Ft Pierre, SD17A

2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales12A

13 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.16A

14 Bruhn Cattle, Sweetheart Bull Sale, SC Online Sales3A

15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.

15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

16 Cedar Top Ranch, Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.11A

16 Bar JZ, 72nd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD5A

17 Ostrand Angus, 20th Annual Production Sale, Ansley, Neb.7A

18 Mogck & Sons Angus, 38th Annual Production Sale, Olivet, SD6A

18 Wetovick Red Angus, Bull Sale, Online19A

20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.

20 Leader Angus Farm, 49th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, Neb.6A

21 Bruning Farms, Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.

21 Trauernicht Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.10A

21 Miller Angus, 14th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.

23 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.

24 Hunt Angus, Annual Production Sale, Merna, Neb.8A

27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.14A

27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.

27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.

28 Carlson Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.

MARCH

2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.7A

2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.9A

4 J 6 Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Gibbon, Neb.

6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah

6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

7 Gateway Genetics, Annual Spring Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Pierce, Neb.

7 Bredemeier Angus Farms, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Falls City, Neb.

11 Jagels Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Mankato, KS

12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.

15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Boken Bow, Neb.

16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas

20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.

21 Hueftler Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.

27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.8A

APRIL

3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.

13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

