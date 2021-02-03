Livestock Sale Calendar 2/5/2021

FEBRUARY
5 Burwell Livestock, Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Bull Sale Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, Neb.
5 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
5 Poss Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Scotia, Neb.
6 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
6 Hartmann Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
6 Blue River Gang, Annual Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.
6 Upstream Ranch, Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.
8 Elgin Livestock, Breeding Heifer & Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, Neb.18A
8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.
8 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.15A
9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.15A
9 Creighton Livestock, Replacement Heifers/Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.17A
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction w/Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, Neb.19A
9 Pender Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Pender, Neb.18A
9 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale Feat. Bangs Vaccinated Heifers & Reg Cattle Sale & Cheyenne Charolais, Philip, SD19A
9 Werning Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Emory, SD
9 Petersek’s Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, SD
9 Wahoo Livestock, Special Pre-Conditioned & Weaned Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
10 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Up Sale, Albion, Neb.16A
10 Bassett Livestock, Bob Huffman Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer, Bassett, Neb.17A
10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa16A
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.16A
10 Jindra Angus – Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.4A
10 Broberg Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
10 Sheridan Livestock, Weighup Cow & Bulls Sale, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.
11 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.15A
11 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.19A
11 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa15A
11 Green Valley Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
11 Felt Farms, Annual Bull Sale, West Point, Neb.9A
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, Neb.17A
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.15A
12 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa12A
12 Lemke Cattle, Annual Production Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale,
Ft Pierre, SD17A
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.19A
12 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, Neb.18A
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.18A
13 Ft Pierre Livestock, special Bred Cow & Heither & Weighup Sale,
Ft Pierre, SD17A
2/13-2/21 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb. 2/18 Bull Sales; 2/19 Female Sales; 2/20 Prospect Calf Sales12A
13 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.16A
14 Bruhn Cattle, Sweetheart Bull Sale, SC Online Sales3A
15 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Cedar Top Ranch, Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.11A
16 Bar JZ, 72nd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD5A
17 Ostrand Angus, 20th Annual Production Sale, Ansley, Neb.7A
18 Mogck & Sons Angus, 38th Annual Production Sale, Olivet, SD6A
18 Wetovick Red Angus, Bull Sale, Online19A
20 Minert/Simonsen, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
20 Leader Angus Farm, 49th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, Neb.6A
21 Bruning Farms, Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
21 Trauernicht Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.10A
21 Miller Angus, 14th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
23 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
24 Hunt Angus, Annual Production Sale, Merna, Neb.8A
27 Lazy Black Diamond, Inaugural Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.14A
27 Tegtmeier Herefords, 61st Annual Production Sales, Burchard, Neb.
27 Lonely Valley Seedstock, 30th Annual Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
28 Carlson Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
MARCH
2 Macholan Angus, Inaugural Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.7A
2 S & S Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.9A
4 J 6 Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Gateway Genetics, Annual Spring Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Pierce, Neb.
7 Bredemeier Angus Farms, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Falls City, Neb.
11 Jagels Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Mankato, KS
12 Brookhauser T Bone Angus, Annual Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
15 Flatwater Gang, Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Boken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 DBL, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
21 Hueftler Red Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.8A
APRIL
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.