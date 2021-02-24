Market conditions a blessing and a curse for livestock producers

With 2021 shaping up to be a strange year for agriculture, Dr. Darrell Peel, a professor at Oklahoma State University, said that perhaps the most challenging part of the year for livestock producers will be contending with rising crop prices.

Dr. Peel gave a market outlook presentation at South Dakota State University’s virtual Beef Day Feb. 9. The university ag economist said that while the ag economy as a whole is going to benefit from the dramatic run-up in soybean and corn prices, livestock producers may need to take a step back and rethink feeding costs.

“This is going to indirectly impact all cattle producers on supplemental feeds,” Peel said. “The national average corn prices are gearing up to be as high as we’ve seen since 2013.”

While Peel said he expects corn prices to remain high, livestock producers cannot simply stop feeding their animals. That makes it important to look sooner rather than later on how supplemental feed will be impacted on your operation.

To accompany the suspected high cost of feed, drought conditions are getting worse across the country. That could adversely impact all areas of agriculture, but specifically forage and hay production.

“If this persists and we start 2021’s growing season with this kind of drought, then it will be a significant deal,” he said.

At the time of the presentation, all of South Dakota was listed as abnormally dry or worse. The southeastern part of the state was in a D3 drought. With climate prospects estimating South Dakota’s lack of moisture to continue through April, Peel said he wasn’t optimistic to an easy beginning of growing season.