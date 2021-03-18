 Skip to main content
National Beef to expand processing in Iowa

National Beef to expand processing in Iowa

National Beef Packing Company plans to increase processing capacity and production at the Iowa Premium facility located in the central Iowa town of Tama.

National Beef, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, acquired the Iowa Premium plant in June 2019. At the time of acquisition, Iowa Premium employed more than 800 people and processed approximately 1,100 head of corn-fed, Black Angus cattle. A planned additional investment of more than $100 million will allow the plant to increase harvest capacity to approximately 2,500 head per day.

“As fed cattle demand continues to grow, we must look for ways to transform packing capacity within the state. We welcome opportunities to build more shackle space and encourage more competition for Iowa’s fed cattle inventory,” says Matt Deppe, CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. “National Beef’s expansion plans, in conjunction with the state of Iowa’s initiatives to further develop local processing, will provide additional opportunities for cattle producers and our local communities.”

