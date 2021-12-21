Nebraska, Kansas cattle feeders get hall of fame honors

Cattle feeders from Nebraska and Kansas are amongst those being recognized with an induction into the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.
Established in 2009, the Hall of Fame honors exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry. The newest inductees and award winners be recognized at the organization’s 13th annual banquet Jan. 31, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Inductees are:
- Norman Timmerman, who heads a family cattle feeding operation based in Indianola, Nebraska, that has expanded to eight states with over 96,000 head of cattle. He has long been recognized for his virtue of hard work and deep passion for the cattle-feeding industry.
- Tom Jones, owner of the Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, Kansas, which is permitted for 52,000 head and serves customers throughout the U.S. He is also founder of its Education and Research Center, which is focused on improving animal health and efficiencies while producing safe, wholesome products for consumers.
- Bill Pullen of Central City, Nebraska, is the recipient of the Industry Leadership Award. He is well known for his business, Bill’s Volume Sales, and is a co-founder of Roto-Mix based in Dodge City, Kansas. Pullen has been very generous with his time and investment in the cattle industry.
- Dave Mestl of Indianola, Nebraska, was named an Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award winner. He served more than 38 years in the cattle industry with the Timmerman family, and was known throughout his career for his work ethic and diverse range of experience.
“America’s cattle feeders have played a key role in making the U.S. the world’s most efficient producer of safe, quality beef,” said Cliff Becker, senior vice president at Farm Journal and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “It’s an honor to recognize their dedication to our industry and exemplary achievements.”
The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will be held in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Feb. 1-3, 2022, in Houston.
Tickets for the banquet can be purchased as part of the Cattle Industry Convention registration at convention.ncba.org.