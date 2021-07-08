 Skip to main content
Nebraska Pork Expo coming up Wednesday

Shana Beattie

Shana Beattie of Sumner checks pigs in one of the the 6,500-head wean-to-finish barns at her farm. She said they are fortunate in Nebraska that none of the pork meat-packing plants have completely shut down, but production has slowed to 30%.

 Midwest Messenger photo by Rebecca Chaney

Area farmers considering expanding or diversifying their operations are invited to the Nebraska Pork Expo on July 21 in York, Nebraska.

The program will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Admission is free and breakfast, lunch, and Hors d'oeuvre will be provided.

Whether large, small, contract, independent or just learning about the industry, attendees will hear valuable sessions throughout the day. From financing and building, marketing pork in the private sector, and transition planning to sustainability and carbon markets. With nearly 50 vendors and an amazing lineup of speakers, this is a day you will not want to miss!

The event is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, and the York County Development Corporation.

“The pork industry in Nebraska continues to grow and there are many great options for farmers depending on your operation and goals,” AFAN executive director Steve Martin said.  “There are opportunities in direct-to-consumer sales, working as an independent producer for a niche market as well as several types of integrated models. Adding a pork component to a farming operation increases cash flow, builds equity, and provides valuable nutrients that can offset commercial fertilizer costs.”

Registration is strongly encouraged to ensure an accurate meal count. To register visit becomeafan.org, email info@a-fan.org, or call 402.421.4472. Walk-ins are welcome.

