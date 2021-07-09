Precision nutrition the focus at Western Rangeland Livestock Center

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Montana State University and Oregon State University will collectively receive $3 million per year for five years from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service for the establishment of a Western Rangeland Livestock Center.

Together with partners in Montana and Oregon, Nebraska researchers will focus on developing precision-based nutrition strategies for rangeland-based livestock, as well as technology-based livestock management strategies to optimize the health and productivity of western rangeland-based livestock and the rangeland ecosystem.

The Western Rangeland Livestock Center research will take place at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory and other cooperative Nebraska ranches, including the Barta Brothers Ranch, as well as the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center and the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Strides in new rangeland monitoring technology have provided opportunities to enhance understanding of natural resources and livestock behavior, which is important for rangeland research and applied management of beef cattle on extensive rangelands.

The three states are focused on providing the information and tools needed to assist ranchers and land managers in optimizing land resources for beef cattle and sheep production while not only maintaining, but enhancing, the soil and plant community.

“With highly volatile commodity markets, increased drought occurrence, and other environmental and marketing challenges, the future of western livestock production is dependent upon on developing precision livestock management strategies and proactive decision-making tools that allow for economically efficient and environmentally responsive livestock production and improving rangeland health,” said Travis Mulliniks, assistant professor of animal science at Nebraska.