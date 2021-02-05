Prepare cattle for cold with high energy feed, windbreaks

To safeguard livestock against cold stress as Arctic air masses take turns plunging into the Plains, a Midwest beef specialist has specific recommendations.

In the dead of winter with calving just around the corner, it’s important to be sure livestock are in their best body condition and provide them with additional energy source.

Cattle are most comfortable when they are in what is known as the thermos-neutral zone – a range of temperatures where they are not experiencing cold or heat stress.

“Right now, we’re in mid-winter, and we’ve had a chance to grow the animal’s hair coat. If we’re under dry conditions, the lowest critical (comfort) is 18 degrees,” said Dr. Justin Waggoner, Ph.D., a Kansas State University Extension beef cattle specialist based in Garden City.

This is where body condition scores come in. A 1 rates as being extremely emaciated and a 9 is extremely obese. As temperatures drop below 18 degrees, a cow categorized as a 5, would experience cold stress, Waggoner said.

Also important is considering whether there would be daytime warming, or whether by 3 p.m. temperatures might not warm much. Also, if cattle have a dry coat and in good condition, that makes a big difference going into a cold period and how the animal can withstand stress.

“If we have a cow that is in good condition and has had adequate time to grow that winter hair coat, she is going to be able to withstand colder temperatures better than a cow that is exceptionally thin,” he said.

Body condition equates to insulation. With a cow that’s rated a 4, you would see the 12th and 13th ribs. But with a 5, you wouldn’t see the ribs. Thinner cows experience cold stress at higher temperatures.