Quality cattle: Marcy Cattle prepares for 60th annual cattle sale

The Marcy family of Hay Springs, Nebraska, has been in the cattle business for a long time, and they hope to stay in it for quite a long time yet.

That’s the wish of George Marcy, the man behind Marcy Cattle Co., which will hold its 60th annual Angus bull sale this month - marking a milestone that not many operations reach. The sale is set for Jan. 28, at Gordon Livestock Auction.

“It’s been a hard business and a good business,” Marcy said after a day of filming videos of sale bulls in early January.

The operation started in 1887 when ancestors homesteaded on the western edge of the Nebraska Sandhills. George’s granddad started Jay Marcy and Sons, and George’s dad, Charles Marcy, is the one who brought their focus to the Angus breed. He started building his herd after returning from World War II, and the original cow families are still present in many pedigrees today.

George and his brother, Tom Marcy, bought out their dad in 1989. George focused on Marcy Cattle Co., while Tom took up Marcy Livestock and feeds cattle at his place on the family’s original homestead. The two brothers have worked together from the beginning.

At the start, they divided their dad’s herd, picking every other cow.

“We inherited a good group of cows,” Marcy said.

He takes pride in developing the genetics of his herd. He enjoys traveling, looking at good cattle and evaluating them for whether they’ll fit in the Marcy herd.

They have to stand up to the rough conditions of the Sandhills where cattle walk long distances to water. They have to make use of grass without relying on creep feeding.