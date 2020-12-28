Sandhills Task Force sets goal to help Nebraska ranchers

To help with its stated mission of enhancing the Sandhill’s ecosystem while sustaining profitable private ranching, the Sandhills Task Force has established a new office within its organization. The new position has been designated as the ranch planning coordinator.

“We are very excited about the possibilities with this new position,” said Shelly Kelly, director of the Sandhills Task Force based in Broken Bow, Nebraska. “It is part of an innovative new approach to our program.”

The Sandhills Task Force was formed 27 years ago. The non-profit group was formed when members from the Nebraska Cattlemen and Fish and Wildlife Service decided to work together to provide ideas for a plan for the Sandhills that was acceptable and beneficial to both ranchers and conservationists.

“Initially the two groups didn’t trust each other,” Kelly said. “But after several discussions, they found they had more in common than they thought.”

The organization’s focus has been to affect sound environmental and economic practices in the Sandhills of Nebraska. To do this, they use a variety of approaches. They encourage research, education, technical assistance and conservation practices, she said.

“We promote private, profitable ranching and conservation,” Kelly said. “We assist with grazing plans, support stream and wetland restoration and help with planned burns and red cedar removal.”

The organization serves a 20,000 square-mile area including Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Custer, Garden, Garfield, Grant, Holt, Hooker, Lincoln, Keith, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Rock, Sheridan, Thomas and Wheeler counties in Nebraska.