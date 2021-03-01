Show our neighbors just how great beef is

For the last 10-plus years I have been speaking at Chadron State College to the second-year Nebraska LEAD program class.
With the pandemic, LEAD, like so many other programs and events, was cancelled for the year. One of the things that I would always make sure and point out when talking about agriculture and life in the western part of Nebraska, is that most are unaware that we get Denver news stations out here on Dish. Unless I read about it in emails, or specifically look up eastern Nebraska news – especially what is going on at the Capitol – I would have no clue what the other part of the state is up to.
Yes, it is a disconnect that I have discussed with political representation time after time. It has yet to make a difference.
How bad is it? I remember speaking to a western Nebraska high school class many years ago. I asked them to name our U.S. Senators and Congressman, and it was a struggle. I asked them to name Colorado representatives, and they were more familiar with those that were running for election in our neighboring state.
I can get to Denver faster than the trip to either Lincoln or Omaha. So, this article is for those that may not be aware of what is going on in our neighboring state.
Gov. Jared Polis is the 43rd governor of Colorado. The 45-year-old has been a history maker many times in his political career. He was the first same-sex parent elected to Congress, he became the first openly gay person elected governor of a state in the U.S., and he is also the first Jewish person to be elected governor of Colorado. His background is one of very successful entrepreneurship with his net worth estimated at over $300 million. He’s a successful individual by any definition.
Last week, Gov. Polis raised quite a “beef,” and it’s with the livestock industry. He issued a proclamation naming March 20, “Meat Out Day.” The proclamation reads as follows:
WHEREAS, removing animal products from our diets reduces the risk of various ailments, including heart disease, high-blood pressure, stroke, various cancers, and diabetes; and
WHEREAS, a plant-based diet helps protect the environment by reducing our carbon footprint, preserving forests, grasslands, and wildlife habitats, and reduces pollution of waterways, and
WHEREAS, a growing number of people are reducing their meat consumption to help prevent animal cruelty; and
WHEREAS, since MeatOut was launched in 1985, more than 35 million Americans have explored a plant-based diet and reduced their consumption of meat, dairy, and eggs; and major food manufactures and national franchises are marketing more vegan options in response to this growing demand;
WHEREAS, Colorado is the proud home to farmers and ranchers alike and we recognize the importance of agriculture in the state;
THEREFORE I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim March 20, 2021 as MEATOUT DAY.
Well, alrighty then. I find it a little comical that a proclamation in a way “accuses” producers of marketing products that are unhealthy, unfit for the environment and raised in undesirable conditions but then concludes with saying that “hey we recognize how important you are.”
That’s only the start of my issues with the proclamation. So how can we help our neighbors?
First off, multiple agriculture groups have now proclaimed March 20, as “Meat-In” day. Groups such as the National Western Stock Show staff and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association are holding events that promote beef, support area restaurants and raise funds for the Beef Sticks for Backpacks program.
Second, share, share and share. There are many great resources out there that tout all the benefits of livestock products, most importantly for my family – beef. Websites including beefitswhatsfordinner.com talk about the great nutritional aspect of beef, how cattle producers are improving the environment, and great programs like Beef Quality Assurance that ensure producers are taking top-notch care of their livestock. It’s so important that we continue to talk about all of the great things that livestock producers are doing. We need to blow our own horn and let the general population that is further and further removed from agriculture understand how important we are to the food supply.
Third, have a steak. On March 20, cook up an awesome hamburger, crockpot that roast or grill that steak in support of our Colorado ranchers.
We need to start pushing back on some of these personal agendas. They will continue to get worse if we stand by and wait to play defense. If you think this proclamation is depressing, how about this one: on Feb. 22, a ballot measure was filed with the Colorado Secretary of State. The measure known as PAUSE: Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation, spells out that the lifespan of livestock can be up to 20 years, and because of such, the measure states that the animal cannot be processed until it reaches a quarter of it’s lifespan.
Maybe it’s time we start paying a little more attention before we become obsolete.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.