Show our neighbors just how great beef is

For the last 10-plus years I have been speaking at Chadron State College to the second-year Nebraska LEAD program class.

With the pandemic, LEAD, like so many other programs and events, was cancelled for the year. One of the things that I would always make sure and point out when talking about agriculture and life in the western part of Nebraska, is that most are unaware that we get Denver news stations out here on Dish. Unless I read about it in emails, or specifically look up eastern Nebraska news – especially what is going on at the Capitol – I would have no clue what the other part of the state is up to.

Yes, it is a disconnect that I have discussed with political representation time after time. It has yet to make a difference.

How bad is it? I remember speaking to a western Nebraska high school class many years ago. I asked them to name our U.S. Senators and Congressman, and it was a struggle. I asked them to name Colorado representatives, and they were more familiar with those that were running for election in our neighboring state.

I can get to Denver faster than the trip to either Lincoln or Omaha. So, this article is for those that may not be aware of what is going on in our neighboring state.

Gov. Jared Polis is the 43rd governor of Colorado. The 45-year-old has been a history maker many times in his political career. He was the first same-sex parent elected to Congress, he became the first openly gay person elected governor of a state in the U.S., and he is also the first Jewish person to be elected governor of Colorado. His background is one of very successful entrepreneurship with his net worth estimated at over $300 million. He’s a successful individual by any definition.