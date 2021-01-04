Small meat processors expand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Working most waking hours since COVID-19 hit, Oakland Meat Processing Plant in Oakland, Nebraska is busting at the seams with business and eager to expand.

While their current building is meant for 700-weight carcass cattle, they’re coming in closer to 1,000 pounds lately because customers have to wait so long for a spot on the chopping block due to the pandemic.

Owner Mike Boell will purchase land and is lining up contractors for a whole new facility, an upgraded locker plant in Oakland. It’s expected to open next fall.

Boell has been in the business 26 years. This COVID year has been both hectic and heartwarming when the Boell family flung open their doors to help offer beef to local Nebraskans and people around the region.

“We were here working during the whole pandemic, including our two young children who are 6 years old and 3. They loaded cattle and they know the swing gates. My 3 year old was shifting the stick truck while Dad was driving,” said Anna Zeleny, daughter-in-law, receptionist, cattle supervisor and all-around valued employee at Oakland Processing Plant, who’s worked there for seven years.

It’s a family that sticks together through thick and thin, during the COVID peak and beyond. A small group works at the plant, but they’re big on caring and outreach because fresh meat buying habits of the average consumer changed in the pandemic.

“We stayed open. We never shutdown the plant, and we fed families with meat in Lincoln, Omaha, Sioux City, Iowa and South Dakota and a man drove up from Texas who bought meat,” Zeleny said. “People called who didn’t know a farmer or how to get meat. They drove here and bought 150 pounds of meat for family and friends when they arrived. We kept Oakland fed.”