Survey seeks information about native pasture use

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking information on native tallgrass pasture use and practices.
The Bluegrass Pasture Survey is administered through the K-State Land Use Survey Center and will be open through March 31. It aims to provide reliable, accurate information to Kansas ranchers by asking about native tallgrass pasture availability, leasing rates and fencing rates
The survey, available at https://tinyurl.com/bluestem2021, should take less than 15 minutes to complete.
“The native tallgrass region of Kansas is a large, relatively intact grassland region including 14 counties which provides rich grazing opportunities for cattle producers. This biennial survey collects data that is used to provide a baseline comparison and can aid landowners and renters when entering into lease agreements,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “Underwriting this important survey tool is one way our agency works to provide useful data that supports the state’s agriculture industry.”
The 2021 Kansas Bluestem Pasture Survey is voluntary, anonymous and confidential. Contact Dr. Leah Tsoodle, director of the Land Use Survey Center, at LTsoodle@ksu.edu or Kerry Wefald, KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing, at 785-564-6758 to receive a written survey or to complete the survey over the telephone.