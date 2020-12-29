Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A landowner’s journey to using prescribed fire
Livestock

A landowner’s journey to using prescribed fire

With the goal of controlling eastern red cedar on his rangeland, Jim Jenkins is looking forward to holding his first controlled burn next spring. “I can’t wait,” he said. “I don’t drink, but I might consider having some champagne or something.”

+6
High stakes juggling in cattle country
Livestock

High stakes juggling in cattle country

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

For the cattle jugglers of Gordon, Nebraska, the competition is fierce — but so is the love. At Krebs Ranch, settled on the grassy dunes of the Nebraska Sandhills, three generations of Krebs work side-by-side in a sea of Angus, Hereford, Charolais and Simmentals.