Toxic tastes: Drought conditions can increase nitrate levels in forage, putting cattle at risk

Drought stress can make things rough on corn and soybean producers, but it doesn’t mean livestock producers are out of the woods when things get dry. Nitrate toxicity in forages becomes a potential threat to livestock as drought stress increases. If cattle or sheep consume enough of the toxic forages, they can literally suffocate.
“When we have forages that can uptake nitrogen but can’t grow as they normally would because of drought, they’ll store that nitrogen as nitrate,” said Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service.
When a ruminant animal eats those forages, the nitrate gets converted into a compound called nitrite by rumen bacteria, she explained.
“The unfortunate thing for the animals is that nitrite gets absorbed across the rumen wall and into the bloodstream,” she added. “It attaches to the hemoglobin and causes it to not be able to carry oxygen as it normally would. That means those animals will be in danger of literally suffocating to death.”
Nitrate toxicity is technically a poorly named description of the problem, Drewnoski said. It’s actually “nitrite toxicity,” but it’s more commonly called nitrate toxicity. However, it’s still important to understand the difference.
Any stressor that inhibits plant growth can lead to nitrate toxicity. Adele Harty, cow-calf specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension Service, said events like an early or late frost can also cause elevated nitrate levels. Even that first significant rain after a sustained dry period can cause challenges.
“For example, here in Phillip (South Dakota), we had about 1.5 inches during a recent week,” Harty said. “The plant is going to bring even more nitrogen out of the soil and store it as nitrate. If it dries off again, that’s going to keep the level of nitrates quite high in those forages.”
Drewnoski pointed out that not all of the forages that producers use to feed livestock are at-risk for nitrate toxicity. Perennial forages don’t tend to accumulate nitrate as much as annual forages can. In particular, she says annual grasses are “well suited” to pull up a lot of nitrogen. However, if the conditions aren’t right for them to grow, the roots will still continue pulling nitrogen out of the soil.
“That’s when the nitrates can build up quickly,” Drewnoski said. “Anytime they think growth in their plants is stunted, we tell producers that they need to get the plants tested for nitrates. It’s not expensive, they can take tissue samples, send it in to the lab, find how high the nitrate levels have gotten, and we’ll make a management plan from there.”
The primary forage crops that Harty says concern Extension experts include oats, which she describes as “one of the worst for nitrate accumulation.” Millet, milo, Sudangrass, wheat, and basically “any of our small grains” can be a concern for nitrate accumulation.
“You also have to worry about weeds,” Harty said. “Those include kochia, lambs quarter, Russian thistle, morning glory, and things like that. There are certain times of the year when weeds are extremely palatable for ruminant animals. In certain parts of the country, kochia actually gets planted for grazing in states out west like Utah and Wyoming.”
The rumen is the cause of the nitrate (nitrite) problem, but Drewnoski says, “It can also be our savior.” Much of the rumen bacteria convert nitrogen into nitrate, but the rumen also has bacteria that can use nitrite to grow.
“If we can allow the microbial population to adapt, we can grow the bacteria in the rumen that can use the nitrite as a protein source for themselves,” Drewnoski said. “That keeps more of the nitrite from getting into the bloodstream.
“It’s similar to a situation in finishing animals,” she added. “If you feed a lot of corn or other grains to an animal that hasn’t had it before, you’ll have acidosis. That’s because the animal has bacteria that digest the grain and produce lactic acid. But the cattle have other bacteria that can use lactic acid as an energy source and create a different acid that isn’t nearly as acidic.
To avoid the problem, cattle feeders will slowly begin introducing grain into their animals’ diets. Drewnoski says the same thing can get done with nitrates.
“If you harvest a high-nitrate hay, the easiest solution is to grind it and mix the hay into a ration with other ingredients,” she said. “Then you can slowly up the amount you feed the animals.”
She says ensiling is a great way to deal with high nitrate forages. That same process of taking nitrates to nitrite and then using nitrite to grow more microbes can be done during fermentation in the ensiling process. “We can actually reduce the amount of nitrate in a forage through fermenting,” Drewnoski said.
But you have to catch it early enough, she added: “If you can catch it early enough with adequate moisture in the forage so that you can harvest and ensile it, that’s one of the best ways to deal with high-nitrate forage.”
Some producers may not have harvesting or ensiling capabilities. In this situation, she says the best advice would be not to bale the forage but to turn the cattle out and graze it instead.
Cattle eat hay put before them in large chunks at one time, so the amount of nitrate going into the rumen is coming in quickly, which means it’s rapidly converted to nitrites.
“On the other hand, when they graze, they don’t consumer the forage as quickly,” Drewnoski said. “Nitrate accumulates toward the bottom of part of each plant. You can allow their natural selective behavior to help limit the amount of nitrate they consume. The animals tend to consume the leaves first, which are lower in nitrate.”
As they make a second pass through a pasture, cattle will likely take off the top of the stems.
“Over time, they’re allowing the rumen to adapt and grow more of the microbe population that uses the nitrite to grow and multiply,” Drewnoski said.
If a nitrate test comes back too high, Harty says it’s important to get help from an expert before you use that feed for your livestock.
“It’s important to work with an expert like a nutritionist who can help you know how to safely incorporate that feed into a ration if the level is elevated,” she said.
