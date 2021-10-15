Toxic tastes: Drought conditions can increase nitrate levels in forage, putting cattle at risk

Drought stress can make things rough on corn and soybean producers, but it doesn’t mean livestock producers are out of the woods when things get dry. Nitrate toxicity in forages becomes a potential threat to livestock as drought stress increases. If cattle or sheep consume enough of the toxic forages, they can literally suffocate.

“When we have forages that can uptake nitrogen but can’t grow as they normally would because of drought, they’ll store that nitrogen as nitrate,” said Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service.

When a ruminant animal eats those forages, the nitrate gets converted into a compound called nitrite by rumen bacteria, she explained.

“The unfortunate thing for the animals is that nitrite gets absorbed across the rumen wall and into the bloodstream,” she added. “It attaches to the hemoglobin and causes it to not be able to carry oxygen as it normally would. That means those animals will be in danger of literally suffocating to death.”

Nitrate toxicity is technically a poorly named description of the problem, Drewnoski said. It’s actually “nitrite toxicity,” but it’s more commonly called nitrate toxicity. However, it’s still important to understand the difference.

Any stressor that inhibits plant growth can lead to nitrate toxicity. Adele Harty, cow-calf specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension Service, said events like an early or late frost can also cause elevated nitrate levels. Even that first significant rain after a sustained dry period can cause challenges.