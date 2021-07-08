Tyson puts support behind national cattle disease traceability systems

This spring, Tyson Fresh Meats became the first beef processor to make a major move toward a nationwide cattle traceability system.

The beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods is supporting U.S. CattleTrace – a national organization aimed at providing a framework of disease traceability across the U.S. cattle industry.

Traceability in the food system is something that came under the microscope during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the supply chain was compromised, U.S. consumers began digging into how the market is set up. Calls for more transparency in the market cascaded as bills were proposed to both secure and open up the cattle market in the U.S.

While CattleTrace is a “producer-driven volunteer initiative,” executive director Callahan Grund said partnering with all levels of the industry is important. Everyone is a player to producing safe food, he said.

“There are a lot of things we don’t know as producers that occurs up the chain,” Grund said.

CattleTrace supports the use of ultra-high frequency radio RFID tags that can track large volumes of cattle at one time. Producers have pushed back against the use of RFID ear tags. The U.S. Department of Agriculture tried to mandate the technology but was forced to backtrack on its regulations. Grund said it makes sense that it is a controversial issue in the cattle industry, given “no cattle producer wants to be forced to do anything.”

Tyson, on the other hand, said their involvement with the program was because they believe in a national traceability program that can accurately trace disease before they become outbreaks.