Understanding cattle mineral tags

Producers across the Midwest are blessed with some of the best cow country our great nation has to offer, but to ensure cattle are thriving and gaining on the lush grass pastures of the Northern Plains, supplementing cattle with minerals is often a wise management choice.

When you get down to the nuts and bolts of cattle minerals, questions often arise, especially when trying to compare mineral tags.

There are essential minerals that cattle need in their diets. They require larger quantities of some minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, chlorine and sulfur. These are called “macrominerals,” while others, referred to as microminerals, are required at a lower rate. Microminerals include chromium, cobalt, copper, iodine, iron, manganese, selenium and zinc.

“When you look at a tag, those that are listed as a percentage are generally the macrominerals and those listed as parts per million (ppm) are generally the microminerals,” said Danielle Peterson, livestock production specialist for Axmen-Purina Feeds.

All of the essential minerals play different, key roles in the metabolic processes of a cow. Everything from hoof health to immune response and even reproduction can be affected by the presence or absence of minerals in a cow’s diet. Supplemental minerals are used to help boost cattle performance by complementing available forage.

“Grass quality changes throughout the year, so it is best to find a mineral that fits the cow’s nutritional needs for the entire year,” Peterson said. “A lab analysis will provide you with mineral levels, however, the lab analysis does not tell you what percentage of those minerals are actually absorbed and utilized by the cow.”