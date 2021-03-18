Urban, rural come together for Aggieville Showdown

A new cattle show in the heart of Manhattan, Kansas is preparing for its inaugural event for a second year in a row.

After being reined in due to COVID constraints last year, a first-ever cattle show called the Aggieville Showdown is moving full steam ahead with a kick-off date of April 17, when there will be a “grand drive” that brings the top judged cattle right down the streets Manhattan, Kansas.

The cattle drive will start at the Riley County Fairgrounds and continue into the Aggieville business district on Moro Street near Kansas State University. The show includes $5,000 in champion cattle prizes judged by livestock specialists, and an added fashion show, as well as performances by recording artist Lucas Maddy.

“I’ve been planning the Aggieville Showdown with a team of friends and colleagues from K-State and Manhattan, incorporating the theme of rural with urban,” said Christian Calliham, Aggieville Showdown General Manager.

Steeped in agriculture, this inaugural event has been approved by the Riley County (Kansas) Health Department and the city of Manhattan for the weekend of April 16-18 with the show taking place on April 17.

“We have been listening to health officials, and we are taking all measures possible for a safe experience for everyone,” Calliham said.

Exhibitors will arrive the afternoon of April 16 to prepare their cattle for the show, which begins at 9 a.m. April 17 at the Riley County Fairgrounds. Participants 8 to 25 years old will compete in the divisions of showmanship, prospect market beef and breeding heifers.