USDA insurance changes could be huge for livestock producers

Perhaps the two biggest livestock insurance programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture – the Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage (PRF) and the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) programs – have been updated for the 2021 season and beyond.

Jeremey Not Afraid, a senior risk management specialist with the USDA Risk Management Agency in Billings, Montana, spoke at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s virtual convention webinar series Jan. 25 to detail the changes.

“Crop insurance is such a volatile industry, without the government involvement most farmers and ranchers couldn’t afford the protection,” he said.

Starting with the PRF, Not Afraid said that this lesser-known insurance program has been growing steadily over the last few years and has seen a dramatic uptick in usage over the last two years.

In 2016, PRF insured 51 million acres. In 2021, it is up to over 182 million. In South Dakota alone, in just one year policies increased from 1,566 to 2,383 with just under 2.5 million acres covered.

“A light switch turned on,” Not Afraid said. “We’re really glad to see those numbers going up.”

The PRF program is an area plan that covers operations in set grids. Essentially, the program insures an operation against average rainfall totals.

“It’s based on a historical average in your grid,” he said. “No loss adjuster is going to come out to your property and measure your rainfall.”

The insurance is sold on two-month intervals. That aspect is the key thing Not Afraid highlighted. Each producer knows when rain is needed on their operation, and getting insurance against rainfall can be a huge relief should a drought begin, he said.