Virtual fence shows promise for rotational grazing

Jorgensen recounts trial with collars on Ideal, South Dakota ranch

After receiving the Leopold Conservation Award in 2015 for their farming practices, the Jorgensen family of Ideal, South Dakota started to look at ways to bring the livestock side of their operation in line with regenerative practices.

Nick Jorgensen went to grazing school and started to roll out a rotational grazing plan. He devised a schedule for moving five or six groups of 200 cows through quarter-acre paddocks.

One advantage the Jorgensens had in starting to graze on rotation was fence. Permanent fence in place since the 1980s gave them a good start, Nick Jorgensen said. They typically move cattle twice a week from early May through August.

“We noticed more grazing efficiency and more grass,” Jorgensen said, talking during the South Dakota South Health Conference, held virtually Jan. 7. “It’s an insurance policy if it doesn’t rain.”

Along with preserving grass, other benefits he noted include fewer fecal parasites due to moving grazing areas. Because they get contact with people as they’re moved, the cattle get used to people and the caretakers are better able keep an inventory and spot health issues.

While human contact has its benefits, Jorgensen says rotational grazing is an immense amount of work. That’s why they were interested in trying to manage their herd with virtual fencing and GPS-enabled collars.

Last January, the Jorgensens worked with a company called Vence to test 275 collars on a group of heifers.