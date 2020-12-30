With adaptive grazing, cattle can help restore rangelands

Adaptive grazing management practices guide producers to build healthy and productive soils while building profitable cattle and diverse farms and ranches.

“In adaptive grazing, what we are trying to do is use livestock to nurture nature’s ecological memory,” said Dr. Allen Williams, sixth generation rancher in Mississippi.

Williams is a founding partner and president of LMC, LLC, an agriculture and food industry consulting firm. He is also president and chief ranching officer at Grass Fed Insights, a partner in Joyce Farms, and a core team member of the Wallace Center’s Pasture Project.

As an expert in profitable and sustainable ranching, Williams has given presentations in eastern Montana, western North Dakota, and around the world. He said he has been privileged to work all over the world and has taken measurements of all the soils.

“Everywhere we go, we are dealing with degraded soils (a high percentage around the world) and I am not sure anyone alive today can fully define what a truly healthy soil is,” he said.

Adaptive grazing can lead to healthier forage above the ground to have more productive and more profitable cattle, while creating a healthier biology below ground.

“Management and flexibility are keys to adaptive grazing,” he said.

The basics of using adaptive grazing include:

• Adaptive grazing should be goal oriented. What results do you want to see and how can you get there?

• Livestock play a major role in healthier pastures.

“Cattle producers should look at using stock density (pounds of livestock per acre) rather than stocking rate (acres per head), and use stock density to their advantage,” Williams said.