 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Next SDSU Extension drought hour set for June 28
top story

Next SDSU Extension drought hour set for June 28

Enterprise Bridge

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks in Oroville, California. At the time of the photo the reservoir was at 39 percent of capacity and 46 percent of its historical average. California officials say the drought gripping the U.S. West is so severe it could cause one of the state's most important reservoirs to reach historic lows by late August, closing most boat ramps and shutting down a hydroelectric power plant during the peak demand of the hottest part of the summer.

 Noah Berger/AP
Nearly 90% of South Dakota is now in some level of drought. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 56% of the state is in the Severe Drought (D2) and Extreme Drought (D3) classifications.
 
With daytime temperatures lingering around mid-to upper-90 degrees Fahrenheit for much of June and very few scattered rain showers, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the dominating high pressure over the area the last two weeks made rain hard to come by.
 
"While portions of northwest South Dakota were reassessed to take into account the recent heavy precipitation and improvements were made based upon the reanalysis of this data, the north-central, northeast and southeast had drought expand and intensify, with more moderate and severe drought being introduced," Edwards said.
 
On June 28, SDSU Extension will continue its virtual educational program series, Drought Hour. From 11 a.m. to noon CST, participants are invited to join the online conversation and stay ahead of drought impacts with climate updates, business insights and the latest research-tested management tips for farms, ranches and properties of all sizes.
 
The June 28 Drought Hour webinar will cover the following topics:
  • "Summer Drought and Climate Update," Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension 
  • "Nitrate QuikTest for Standing Forages," Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist
 
There is no fee to attend, but participants will need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events). Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
 
In addition to the weekly webinar series, SDSU Extension has devoted an entire page on the Extension website to addressing drought concerns (extension.sdstate.edu/drought). To receive regular updates and the latest resources on drought conditions, South Dakotans are also encouraged to subscribe to Extension's newsletters (extension.sdstate.edu/about/newsletters).

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Managing seeding year alfalfa
Crop

Managing seeding year alfalfa

  • Updated

Alfalfa seeded this spring is ready, or soon will be ready, to cut.  Hot dry weather means proper care and management now could have big impac…

Irrigating alfalfa in-season
Crop

Irrigating alfalfa in-season

  • Updated

Alfalfa is a relatively drought-tolerant forage, but irrigation makes it possible to produce higher yields. This perennial crop does not have …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News