Next SDSU Extension drought hour set for June 28

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks in Oroville, California. At the time of the photo the reservoir was at 39 percent of capacity and 46 percent of its historical average. California officials say the drought gripping the U.S. West is so severe it could cause one of the state's most important reservoirs to reach historic lows by late August, closing most boat ramps and shutting down a hydroelectric power plant during the peak demand of the hottest part of the summer.