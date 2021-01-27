A fond farewell to a special group of calves

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We shipped our spring calves today. It was kind of bittersweet. On one hand, I was glad to see the little buggers get on that truck and not be my problem anymore, but I must admit a touch of sadness to see them go. I know, it seems kind of odd for a rancher to be sad to see calves sold but follow me for a minute.

Less than a year ago I went out every morning to find new calves on the ground. It was kind of like Christmas, only these presents came over 60 days. Each morning was something different and it was exciting – at least for a little while. We took care of the new babies and worried about them when the bad weather came. There are few things more satisfying than to come out on a nice, warm spring day and see the new calves sunning themselves.

Then we took them to the summer grass and each time I took mineral out and checked them, they had grown and changed. It was fun to watch the genetics we had selected working and even more fun to talk about and speculate what they would look like as they got older. If you do not enjoy watching cattle on green, summer pastures, you are in the wrong business. Sure, there were bad eyes and sore feet to doctor, but really last summer was nearly problem free.

The real fun and bonding started this fall when we vaccinated the calves and weaned. It started out rough. Three out of four nights they broke the corral fences down and got back out with their mommas. I still do not know what spooked them that bad, but we got our sorting skills down to a T during this period. Finally, they accepted their fate and came to grips that they were weaned and on their own and we settled into a routine.