A fond farewell to a special group of calves

We shipped our spring calves today. It was kind of bittersweet. On one hand, I was glad to see the little buggers get on that truck and not be my problem anymore, but I must admit a touch of sadness to see them go. I know, it seems kind of odd for a rancher to be sad to see calves sold but follow me for a minute.
Less than a year ago I went out every morning to find new calves on the ground. It was kind of like Christmas, only these presents came over 60 days. Each morning was something different and it was exciting – at least for a little while. We took care of the new babies and worried about them when the bad weather came. There are few things more satisfying than to come out on a nice, warm spring day and see the new calves sunning themselves.
Then we took them to the summer grass and each time I took mineral out and checked them, they had grown and changed. It was fun to watch the genetics we had selected working and even more fun to talk about and speculate what they would look like as they got older. If you do not enjoy watching cattle on green, summer pastures, you are in the wrong business. Sure, there were bad eyes and sore feet to doctor, but really last summer was nearly problem free.
The real fun and bonding started this fall when we vaccinated the calves and weaned. It started out rough. Three out of four nights they broke the corral fences down and got back out with their mommas. I still do not know what spooked them that bad, but we got our sorting skills down to a T during this period. Finally, they accepted their fate and came to grips that they were weaned and on their own and we settled into a routine.
As I have said many times, we are a low budget operation and that is especially true when it comes to feeding. Someday I might have a feed wagon or at least a cake feeder on the truck but for now I have a whole lot of five-gallon buckets and a sore back. They tell you to value your labor but right now I am the only one that sees value in it. In any case, I hand fed the calves twice a day with five-gallon buckets.
Let me tell you, we really bonded during this time. The same calves would be right up front and center each morning trying to steal a bite of grain out of the bucket before it was dumped in the bunk. It also seemed like the same calves would try to kick me as I gingerly tried to make my way through the bovine mass.
Do not get me wrong, we had our problems. Steer 353 had a nasty habit of being out with the cows each morning and we had some harsh words over it. However, we came to an understanding and each morning he would be at the gate, waiting for me to put him back in. I tried to explain that he had access to far better hay in his pen, but it seemed that my best reasoning did not work on him. Of course, he was out the morning we brought them in to load – standing at the gate one last time for us to let him in.
This group of calves had some characters that stood out – like Big Red, the biggest steer in the group. And there was the unusually marked steer that Tatum tagged backward that always seemed to stand out and call attention to himself. Then there was 120, the heifer we nursed back from the dead – the one that was not supposed to live. Somehow she not only made it but ended up being a bigger calf. I guess occasionally, you win one. It seemed by the time we shipped the calves I could have told you what each calf looked like and acted like.
The night before we were to ship, I made a bad mistake. I fed the cows before I fed the calves, and the calves pushed a section of fence down and got in with the cows. Jennifer and I were able to sort them and get them back in the right spot but not without a few harsh words sent their way.
I guess that is why it caught her and Isaac so funny when I said I would miss the calves. Sure, my chore load would be a lot less and my bank account a lot happier, but it was hard to let them go after all that time and work.
I would be lying if I said I was a little sad the next morning when I saw the empty pen, something seemed to be missing. Ranching is all about the cycle of life and soon we will start calving again and I will have another set of calves to get to know. Until then 535, Big Red and all their compadres will be on my mind, you were a good bunch of calves.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.