Agriculture loses another legend

The livestock world lost a great man recently. Merv Sexton was one of the good guys — no, Merv was a great man. Anyone who has ever sold cattle at the Manhattan Commission Co. knows exactly what I mean, and I am sure feels the same way.
It’s funny how someone you see a couple of times a year can have such an impact on your life, but Merv was one of those guys. We sell our calves every winter and then throughout the year we come in with a few cull cows, a bull or two and other odds and ends, but we do not frequent the sale barn very many times a year. That was why it was so amazing that Merv knew us and treated us like old friends each time we were there.
A guy like me has to eat and I try to time my trips to the Manhattan Commission Company so I can eat at the Salebarn Café. You could always count on Merv being at his spot at the end of the lunch counter right next to the door. He greeted everyone who came through the door and if he did not know you, it probably was your first time to be there. I always enjoyed listening to Merv “hold court” and banter back and forth with the regulars. The topics were usually quite timely, and most often politics or the weather. I do not remember a lot about those conversations, but I do assure you I was listening and paying attention because Merv’s opinion was one to listen to.
I am really going to miss Merv the next time I go in. He was one of those special people who could make anyone feel like they were important. The conversation would usually start off with him asking you what you brought in or if you had consigned them earlier, he most often would remember what you consigned. He had a gentle way about him that made you feel at ease and you knew you had made the right decision entrusting him with the biggest sale you would make all year.
Selling our calves is like a holiday for us, some of my fondest memories were going to the sale with Mom and Dad to watch the calves sell. Often Dad would spring for lunch and we would settle in to watch for our calves to come through. When they did, I remember Mr. Sexton acknowledging Mom and Dad and saying good things about our calves. As a kid that made a huge impression and I left thinking that my parents were important if Mr. Sexton knew them.
Then as I got older and I had cattle of my own, I understood just how important Merv was to our family. He oversaw our once-a-year paycheck and more importantly, you knew things were handled right and fairly. He was this soft spoken, humble man who represented all that is good and right in the world of livestock. In just a minute or two of talking to him, you knew that he was a fair and honest man who would treat you right.
Did I mention that Merv had a disability? I did not because I do not know that I ever really noticed it. He had polio and it made it hard for him to walk. That did not stop him from working in a business that can be physically challenging and never once did I hear him complain or make excuses, he just took care of business and his customers. That is another thing that made him such a good man. It did not matter if you were a buyer or a seller, if you were there every week or a couple times of the year, Merv treated you the same. He was not on one side or the other, he was there to make sure you got a fair deal. In the very rare case something happened, Merv always made sure it was settled fairly.
Some of my favorite memories were also of the years that the Manhattan Commission Company bought one of the kid’s animals in the 4-H Fair Livestock Sale. They would always make up a pie or cookies to thank their buyers and many times Mr. Sexton was the recipient of those. I always liked to stand back and watch him talk to the kids just like they were one of his biggest and best customers; they would leave thinking they were big stuff.
The livestock world and the world in general lost a great man in Merv Sexton. He was a man with a wide swath of influence and integrity, and one that none of us who knew him will forget anytime soon. I know when I sell my calves here in a week or two, I will probably walk into the café for lunch and as I do, I will look to my right ready to say hello. It’s going to seem odd with him not there and something will be missing. What will not be missing is the legacy of warmth, honesty, and friendship he left all of us.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.
