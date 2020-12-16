Agriculture loses another legend

The livestock world lost a great man recently. Merv Sexton was one of the good guys — no, Merv was a great man. Anyone who has ever sold cattle at the Manhattan Commission Co. knows exactly what I mean, and I am sure feels the same way.

It’s funny how someone you see a couple of times a year can have such an impact on your life, but Merv was one of those guys. We sell our calves every winter and then throughout the year we come in with a few cull cows, a bull or two and other odds and ends, but we do not frequent the sale barn very many times a year. That was why it was so amazing that Merv knew us and treated us like old friends each time we were there.

A guy like me has to eat and I try to time my trips to the Manhattan Commission Company so I can eat at the Salebarn Café. You could always count on Merv being at his spot at the end of the lunch counter right next to the door. He greeted everyone who came through the door and if he did not know you, it probably was your first time to be there. I always enjoyed listening to Merv “hold court” and banter back and forth with the regulars. The topics were usually quite timely, and most often politics or the weather. I do not remember a lot about those conversations, but I do assure you I was listening and paying attention because Merv’s opinion was one to listen to.

I am really going to miss Merv the next time I go in. He was one of those special people who could make anyone feel like they were important. The conversation would usually start off with him asking you what you brought in or if you had consigned them earlier, he most often would remember what you consigned. He had a gentle way about him that made you feel at ease and you knew you had made the right decision entrusting him with the biggest sale you would make all year.