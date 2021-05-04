Concerned about emissions? Forego the flight, eat the beef

I’ve been learning a lot about beef, sustainability and emissions this last week.
It seems that beef has been on the menu lately and not necessarily in a positive light. It’s hard not to struggle with this as I go out every day and take care of the livestock in the pristine Sandhills. Granted the hills are very dry right now and not in as great of glory as they usually are, but still I just don’t get it.
I ran to Denver for a quick beef exchange, putting beef into storage then over the mountain to pick up more. From about Fort Morgan on, all I see is concrete, smog, litter and transportation forms that are just spewing emissions. That doesn’t even including getting out of the vehicle and hearing the air traffic that’s going into DIA, the smell of Chinese food in the air, or the smell of sewage (I really didn’t want to know where that was coming from).
I don’t drive everywhere around the ranch daily, but I do cover some ground. I got irritated the other day on my 20-plus mile drive checking through the pairs and cows that are getting ready to calve as I came across balloon strings in one of our pastures. The only litter I saw on thousands of acres was something that was flown in and discarded. Of course I did like any rancher would – picked it up, cussed out the person that thought a helium balloon was a worthwhile purchase, said thank you for a baby calf not finding it before me and continued on with my lifestyle that is evidently killing the planet.
I just don’t get it.
Do cows release methane? Yes they do. Are they contributing to emissions? The EPA is saying that it’s around 2%. So an industry that has continued to become more efficient over the years, a sector including ranchers which are the epitome of conservationists and care takers, keep getting hammered.
Here’s an interesting fact I learned this week. If an individual would go vegan for two years – yes, that is 730 days or 17,520 hours or 1,051,200 minutes (you get the point) – that would save 0.8 tons of CO2 per year. Holy crap! We are going to start saving the world. Eat the plant, save the beef.
Guess what though? Do you know what foregoing one round-trip transatlantic flight saves in tons of CO2? That, young grasshopper, would be 1.6 tons of CO2. So, foregoing one transatlantic flight would have the same CO2 savings as going vegan for one year.
Want to really save the environment? Have one less child. Do you know that having one fewer child saves 58.6 CO2 emissions per year? That’s a long way from the 0.8 emissions saving of becoming vegan. If we are going to start tearing down entire industries and the salt of the Earth people that belong in that industry, maybe it’s time to have a better understanding of what we are saying – and maybe what is being said is wrong.
I’m going to try and remember to keep writing about sustainability facts in forthcoming articles. Not enough to overwhelm but maybe just enough that if you are sitting in the airport talking to the person next to you who is telling you how going vegan will change the world, you can tell then if they really want to make a difference forego the flight, eat the beef.
Calving is just starting to ramp up. It seems like a slow process right now since I pushed the ranch herd back two weeks. I know that sooner than later it’s all going to break lose but until that time I’m trying to learn patience.
We worked the steers this week. Hopefully Mother Nature will start blessing us with some rain so we can get the background lot cattle and the recips out to grass. We are currently working on a really exciting project (stay tuned), and I sorted off 37 steers to run genomic data on. Once I get the data back from Neogen, I will select 20 to move forward for the project. The outside-the-box thought processes is what seems to make me really excited about the future of our industry. We just need more of them.
