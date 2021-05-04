Concerned about emissions? Forego the flight, eat the beef

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve been learning a lot about beef, sustainability and emissions this last week.

It seems that beef has been on the menu lately and not necessarily in a positive light. It’s hard not to struggle with this as I go out every day and take care of the livestock in the pristine Sandhills. Granted the hills are very dry right now and not in as great of glory as they usually are, but still I just don’t get it.

I ran to Denver for a quick beef exchange, putting beef into storage then over the mountain to pick up more. From about Fort Morgan on, all I see is concrete, smog, litter and transportation forms that are just spewing emissions. That doesn’t even including getting out of the vehicle and hearing the air traffic that’s going into DIA, the smell of Chinese food in the air, or the smell of sewage (I really didn’t want to know where that was coming from).

I don’t drive everywhere around the ranch daily, but I do cover some ground. I got irritated the other day on my 20-plus mile drive checking through the pairs and cows that are getting ready to calve as I came across balloon strings in one of our pastures. The only litter I saw on thousands of acres was something that was flown in and discarded. Of course I did like any rancher would – picked it up, cussed out the person that thought a helium balloon was a worthwhile purchase, said thank you for a baby calf not finding it before me and continued on with my lifestyle that is evidently killing the planet.

I just don’t get it.

Do cows release methane? Yes they do. Are they contributing to emissions? The EPA is saying that it’s around 2%. So an industry that has continued to become more efficient over the years, a sector including ranchers which are the epitome of conservationists and care takers, keep getting hammered.