Connect with a stranger, share your story

Dear Stranger,

I apologize for the typed letter as my handwriting is poor. I actually received a ‘C’ on it in grade school – which the Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife were ready to disown me over.

I ranch with my dad in the Nebraska Sandhills. I love what I do, and most days I like to think that I’m somewhat good at it. My days usually are lax of sanity and work-life balance, but I guess that’s what I’m accustomed to and otherwise would probably be bored.

One of the things that I have really appreciated about being a columnist, is the letters I receive. There are emails, handwritten letters by different generations, Christmas cards, birthday cards, gift boxes. It all makes my day just a little more enjoyable and a little brighter.

I will admit that when I receive “fan” mail I’ll open it right at the mailbox, as I can’t ever seem to wait to get home to read it. I try and respond back when I can, but as mentioned above, my handwriting is so poor that I usually try and avoid writing back.

I’m currently serving on the Humanities Nebraska Board. It has been a great experience that has opened my eyes even more to traditions, history, arts and so many more projects that are going on throughout the communities in the state. With all the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for meetings, museum tours, performances, etc., the humanities staff have a really neat program called “Dear Stranger,” and they are looking for participants.

Dear Stranger is a letter-exchange project that connects Nebraskans through the mail to share whatever they would like with a fellow stranger. It was designed to allow anyone, of any age or location, to participate, even if you live out of state.