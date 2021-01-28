Connect with a stranger, share your story

Dear Stranger,
I apologize for the typed letter as my handwriting is poor. I actually received a ‘C’ on it in grade school – which the Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife were ready to disown me over.
I ranch with my dad in the Nebraska Sandhills. I love what I do, and most days I like to think that I’m somewhat good at it. My days usually are lax of sanity and work-life balance, but I guess that’s what I’m accustomed to and otherwise would probably be bored.
One of the things that I have really appreciated about being a columnist, is the letters I receive. There are emails, handwritten letters by different generations, Christmas cards, birthday cards, gift boxes. It all makes my day just a little more enjoyable and a little brighter.
I will admit that when I receive “fan” mail I’ll open it right at the mailbox, as I can’t ever seem to wait to get home to read it. I try and respond back when I can, but as mentioned above, my handwriting is so poor that I usually try and avoid writing back.
I’m currently serving on the Humanities Nebraska Board. It has been a great experience that has opened my eyes even more to traditions, history, arts and so many more projects that are going on throughout the communities in the state. With all the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for meetings, museum tours, performances, etc., the humanities staff have a really neat program called “Dear Stranger,” and they are looking for participants.
Dear Stranger is a letter-exchange project that connects Nebraskans through the mail to share whatever they would like with a fellow stranger. It was designed to allow anyone, of any age or location, to participate, even if you live out of state.
How it works is you head over to Humanitiesnebraska.org and print out a participation form and mail it along with your letter to the Humanities Nebraska office by Feb. 28. The office staff will then send you a letter in the mail of someone that they matched you up with and let the writing begin! The theme to help get you started over any writer’s block is “place.”
This is the second round of Dear Stranger. The first one was deemed very successful. I have made a promise to myself that I will write a letter this round. I really would love to show the diversity of our great state, and I hope that some of you will take the time, too. I know just from the letters that I have received from some of you that there are so many great stories out there that need to be told. My hope is that we would be able to bridge some of the rural-urban divide by sharing some of those stories. Of course, it would also be neat if we happened to get paired up in sharing letters, and if we do, I will apologize for my handwriting now.
On the topic of strangers, I had a little incident last Sunday. I was hauling some embryo calves that were supposed to go to eastern Kansas. I also had a showbox that needed to be delivered and some beef that was going to be dropped off for a bull sale.
After running into Alliance early to check cattle on cornstalks, and then trying to pack and load everything when I got back to the ranch, I did not get on the road to head east until around 10. An hour out of Grand Island my year-old pickup started to act up. I’m not a mechanic but can at least tell enough to know when something is not right.
I was getting some vibration through my seat and steering wheel that was getting strong enough it was giving me a headache. I had pulled over a couple times to check things whether there was mud in my tires (you rural readers understand this), and to seeing if I had a bearing going out on the trailer. Nothing jumped out at me.
I finally started to make some phone calls, and pulled into Grand Island, where I was able to jump the cattle and showbox across onto another trailer and they headed to their destination. The beef buyer came to Grand Island and picked up his beef, and at one time I had five people looking at my pickup, including a couple mechanics that were pulled out on a Sunday.
After getting a group consensus, that I wasn’t going to wreck anything by driving it, I headed back west, almost six hours ahead of what I had scheduled since everyone stepped up to the plate to help a damsel in distress.
I want to say a big thank you, in times of turmoil in the country. Contrary to what you hear, there are a lot of good people out there, and most of them live in the flyover states.
I was so unaccustomed to being home at a reasonable time that I sat down to watch TV and ended up sleeping on the couch. But it definitely beats sleeping in the pickup any day!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.