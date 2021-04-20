Data can bog you down when choosing replacements

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The annual sorting of the replacement heifers took place this last week. I stress over this event every year, though who am I kidding - I pretty much stress over anything nowadays.

There are just not quite enough hours in the day to get everything done. Then I’ve made the cardinal mistake of putting a Keurig in the shop office. Because all everyone needs is just more caffeine to jolt them into reality.

Around a week prior I had decided to sit down and start sorting through data sheets. All good in theory until you realize the printer is low on ink and town is an hour away. So, I backburnered that for a bit until someone was able to get ink. What were good intentions for getting it done a week in advance whittled down to getting it done the day before.

I know in all actuality I could have informed the Boss Man I needed another day or two, but I’m still trying to get my footing of being this Boss Babe. I know if I would have postponed, the middle-of-the-night insomnia would have kept me up. Then I probably would have eaten a bag of potato chips. (That’s probably not true as I refuse to keep the dumb things at my house. But my mind would have been wanting to eat a bag of potato chips in the middle of the night – all because I decided to sort heifers on another day.)

So, there I was the afternoon before, cramming data.

Every rancher out there has a different selection method when it comes to choosing replacements. Some choose early, some sort later. Some sort based off of weight, others off of bloodlines. There is no one-boot-fits-everything in replacement female selection.