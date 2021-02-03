Farewell to a faithful cow dog

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yesterday was a day I knew was coming. I had been preparing, but in the end I was not prepared.

Killer, the cow dog, passed away. He was 16 and had been in failing health for the past couple of months. We were at the point of having difficult discussions about making the most difficult decision. His passing was not a surprise. I knew the morning of that he was not good and started to prepare myself for the worst. It was expected but not easy.

Killer came to us on Christmas Eve 2004. He was Isaac’s Christmas present and one that every 6-year-old boy wants, a puppy. He was a Catahoula, Hanging Tree cross and destined to be a good cow dog out of two good, working parents.

Now you may be asking yourself what a 6 year old needs with a cow dog. We all know that not all Christmas presents are just for their intended recipients, and Killer was one of those. He was really a present to all of us in the family, and that became evident over the 16 years following that Christmas.

Killer was, in fact, a very good cow dog. His specialty was bringing cows out of the brush and out in the open. He was good when paired with a horse and had no desire to work cows in confined space like lots and loading allies.

Jennifer, her horse Ace, and Killer could round up any bunch of cows we had. Soon Isaac started riding, and Killer got to work training him on the fine art of gathering cows. Killer listened to any of us, but make no mistake, Isaac was his person.

To say the two of them grew up together probably would be a misnomer. Killer grew up first and did his best to bring Isaac along as he could. Killer went everywhere with Isaac and kept a watchful eye over him as he did little boy stuff and got into little boy predicaments.