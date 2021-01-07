Following through on resolutions, quality cattle

Happy New Year!

The first day of 2021 started off well. It may have had something to do with the going to bed at 9 on New Year’s Eve.

I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer but I have learned that it’s miserable trying to feed cows after having too much fun the night before. So when 2021 got its start, I felt like I was tackling the day – and then it happened.

We have some friends from Colorado who come to visit around this time of year to dispose of some of the excessive coyote and deer populations. I had decided to head out for a walk before I buried myself in the office for the evening. Our friends were in our south lot unloading their UTV and ATVs. I stopped to visit and they started asking about coyotes.

I got to telling the story about the evening before and how I was sitting on the couch watching a movie when a pack went through. They were so loud that I had to turn up the volume on the movie. The hunters asked what time that was. Not even thinking-I turned to the four-legged holy terror and asked. “Jemma, what time was that?”

Dr. Doolittle at your service. (Insert hand-to-forehead emoji.)

I was retelling the story the next day and someone asked if she responded. I said, “Yep. She said 19:30, as my dog is so intelligent she works off of military time.”

I’m trying to not take myself so seriously this year. Starting Dec. 26 I began a notebook where I write down at least one thing I do for myself every day. I will be the first to admit that there was one day I wrote down “ate four cupcakes” and I’m pretty proud of that.